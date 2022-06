You had better believe that the old English folk song, “The Fox” has some real relevance to the Berkshires and particularly to the Hill in Great Barrington where we live. “The fox went out on a chilly night and prayed for the moon to give him light,” says the song, which ends with the line, “Daddy, daddy, better go back again, it looks like a mighty fine town-o.” I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen foxes and their kits around here.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO