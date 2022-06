RAPID CITY, S.D. (WCCO) — Thursday marks 50 years since a record flash flood devastated the area of Rapid City, South Dakota, killing over 200 people. According to the National Weather Service, in the early evening of June 9, 1972, heavy thunderstorms moved in, bringing heavy rain that caused Rapid Creek to rise rapidly. The rain didn’t slow until the overnight hours. The NWS says during the flood, water rose as fast as 3.5 feet in 15 minutes. The flood crested at 12:15 a.m., when an estimated 50,000 cubic feet per second of water reached downtown Rapid City. By 5 a.m. the next...

