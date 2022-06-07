ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Pregnancy center vandalized in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3Fc2_0g3GbLev00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pregnancy center was vandalized Monday night in Asheville, now police are searching for the suspects.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Mountain Area Pregnancy Services located at 1710 Old Haywood Road at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate a report of vandalism.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found that someone had spray painted the business with red graffiti with the words, “If abortion aren’t safe, neither are you!” and an anarchist symbol.

“No forced birth” was also sprayed on the side of the building, and windows were broken.

Police said they found signs that a suspect may have injured themselves due to blood left behind from a broken window.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal […]
WOODRUFF, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy