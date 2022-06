Rose Marie Zgragen was born on January 28, 1926 and went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2022 at 96 years young at heart. Rose was born and raised in Hollister where she resided all her life. She was the daughter of Antone Gomes Silva and Rosie Maria Pacheco, who raised her to be proud of her Portuguese heritage. She represented the S.D.E.S. as Festa Queen in 1942.

