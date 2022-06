TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO