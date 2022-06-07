Ky. national forest waives recreation fees on National Get Outdoors Day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) – The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at recreation sites in honor of National Get Outdoors Day.

Fees won’t be collected at forest-operated recreation sites on Saturday, a statement from the U.S. Forest Service said. The waiver does not apply to concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

The day was established for both experienced outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers to explore their public lands, Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray said.

“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity on the Forest,” he said.

In addition to recreation fees, camping fees will be waived Saturday night at Red River Gorge, Bee Rock Campground, S-Tree Campground, Great Meadows Campground, and Barren Fork Horse Camp, the statement said.

