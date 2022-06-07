Former Smith County constable’s deputy rearrested
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A second former Smith County constable’s deputy that was charged last year for allegedly abusing his power and stealing on the job has been rearrested for a supposed bond violation.‘Take whatever you want’ Warrants against Constable, deputies detail theft from home caught on bodycam
Online judicial records show former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman was arrested on Friday, June 3. He was released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond.
Last year, Holman was charged with theft, abuse of official capacity and official oppression along with Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. They are accused of stealing cash, electronics, jewelry and more from a property while working.
Traylor-Harris was recently rearrested for a bond violation as well after he appeared in a graduation video in full uniform in possession of his weapon, which violated terms of his bond.
