E St. Andrew Street closed due to road work

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park announced that Tower and Cowboy Hill Road will be closed as South Dakota School of Mines replaces the letter “M” that lives at M Hill. A post from the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Memorial Park Facebook page advises to watch...
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the first phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The project includes the complete reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange. Phase one of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction.
PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday, the City of Rapid City unveiled a new wall, dubbed the Monument Storyboard at The Monument, remembering the 238 people that lost their lives in the 1972 Black Hills Flood. The 50-foot by 11-foot display includes current visual and audio elements of the...
Severe weather is expected to impact the Black Hills over the next several days, with each day highlighting a different specific area with different impacts. Saturday evening kicks off our first round, with most of Saturday expecting to be warm and humid. A few supercell thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Air Tanker Base opened their doors June 1. The base typically operates June through September — the busiest months for fires — but can open earlier or later if a fire warrants it. “Here we service air tankers. So when...
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – Rodeo action continues this weekend with the Southwest Regional High School Rodeo in New Underwood. It’s the final chance for local high school cowboys and cowgirls to try and qualify for the state finals coming up June 14-18 in Fort Pierre. The first performance...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dog lovers got to spend some quality time with their pets at the annual K9-3K and Carnival at The Humane Society of the Black Hills on Saturday. The event started with the run, then shifted to a dog judging contest where the K9s were judged by members of the Rapid City Rush for waggiest tale, best smile and best costume.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — West River communities came together on Saturday at The Monument for a brunch celebration of local cancer survivors. Members of the public received powerful words — all to raise awareness to the ongoing challenges survivors face. The talks focused on how priorities and life can change with a cancer diagnosis.
