E St. Andrew Street closed due to road work

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dog lovers got to spend some quality time with their pets at the annual K9-3K and Carnival at The Humane Society of the Black Hills on Saturday. The event started with the run, then shifted to a dog judging contest where the K9s were judged by members of the Rapid City Rush for waggiest tale, best smile and best costume.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO