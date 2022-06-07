ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Travis Scott, J. Cole among lineup for 2022 Day N Vegas festival

By FOX5 Staff
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day N Vegas festival on Tuesday released the lineup for its 2022 event. According to organizers, this year’s event will be...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 3

Donna Ramires
5d ago

I wouldn't go see Travis Scott for nothing look what happen at his last concert and did he stop the concert no he played for another 45min show what brains we are dealing with

Reply
5
Related
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pride Week celebrated in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is Pride Week in Henderson. A parade scheduled for Water Street was cancelled by the city just over a month ago but there are still plenty of other events. According to organizers, 10,000 people are more are expected at Pride Fest at the Galleria Mall on Sunset.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Travis Scott
Person
J Cole
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

SLIDESHOW: Meet the 12 competitors in the Miss Pahrump Pageant

There’s still time to purchase tickets for the 2022 Miss Pahrump Pageant. The popular event, now in its 46th year, features 12 contestants, vying for the crown at the Saddle West Showroom beginning 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Judy Maughan has been associated...
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Opens Three Las Vegas Locations

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three new locations in Southern Nevada this summer. A frequent vendor at downtown’s First Friday Las Vegas events, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three permanent locations on the Ninth Island. A Henderson location opened May 28 near Galleria at Sunset. One Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas

(Stacker) -There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy