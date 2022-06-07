ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster clarifies statement about putting more armed officers in South Carolina schools

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster clarified a statement made by McMaster during a stump speech Monday night at downtown Spartanburg's Fr8yard.

A week after the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday armed officers will be put "in every classroom" in South Carolina to protect students.

"We're putting law enforcement officers in every classroom, with pistols, trained law enforcement officers. Also mental health counselors," the governor said during the event.

More: Before June 14 primary, SC candidates stump for votes at Spartanburg's FR8yard

On Tuesday, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said McMaster meant to say an armed officer in every school as opposed to every classroom.

McMaster made the statement in front of a crowd of about 100 people at the event.

Concerns about classroom safety have spread across the country following last Tuesday's incident in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers. It was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Symmes said the governor has been advocating for armed school resource officers in every school since 2018, after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

More: The calls for gun reform follow every school shooting: Here's what they've led to

"The General Assembly has agreed with the governor's funding recommendations each of the past four years and because of that, we've gone from having only 406 schools with an SRO to over 900 (out of 1,276 schools statewide)," Symmes said.

Also, Symmes said the school resource officer program was moved last year from the state Department of Education to the state Department of Public Safety, which has had better success in recruiting law officers.

In an effort to put an SRO in every school, Symmes said McMaster expects the General Assembly to adopt a budget proviso that would eliminate a $10,000 income limit for retired law officers as a hiring enticement.

On further gun control laws, Symmes said McMaster is a strong 2nd Amendment proponent and doesn't believe more restrictions on citizens are needed.

However, McMaster does support a proposal from Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian of Richland County that would make it a felony for anyone convicted of illegally possessing a weapon.

Upstate school officials were asked Tuesday about their responses to the governor's comments.

SC sheriff: 'Too many guns on the street: South Carolina sheriff says 'too many guns on the street' after 7 mass shootings

“We’ve had armed school resource officers for years, we were the first to have fully funded program," said Dylan McCullough, spokesman for Anderson County School District 3. "From a safety standpoint we feel like that, for us, it is adequate to keep our staff and students safe.”

Anderson County School District 1 Trustees acted several years ago to put a trained school resource officer in each of the 14 schools, according to Chris Ferguson, director of secondary education.

"Anderson One has worked closely with the Anderson County Sheriff's Department and the City of Williamston Police Department to reach this goal," Ferguson said.

McMaster was among 28 candidates at Spartanburg's Fr8yard seeking local, state and federal offices in next week's June 14 primary.

2022 voter guide: Who's running for governor of South Carolina

Also attending were Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Joe Cunningham and Carlton Boyd. The Republican primary challenger to McMaster, Harrison Musselwhite, did not attend.

Reached Tuesday, Cunningham said McMaster has failed to put a resource officer in every school as promised.

"I'm not interested in playing politics when it comes to protecting our kids," Cunningham said. "We know what we need to do to curb this senseless violence – make it harder for people who want to cause harm to get access to guns by closing the Charleston loophole, expanding background checks and raising the age to purchase rifles."

The loophole refers to a federal law that allows gun purchases to move forward by default after three business days – even if a background check has not been completed.

In 2015, the shooter of nine worshipers at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, was able to purchase a gun. Because of the loophole, he was able to complete the purchase because his background check was not completed within three business days.

Closing the loophole would forbid the sale of a firearm with an incomplete background check.

Musselwhite said he had a prior commitment Monday as legislative committee chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party.

He said he agrees with McMaster that every school should have a vetted, armed resource officer.

"The only thing that stops a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun," Musselwhite said.

The Herald-Journal also reached out to Boyd and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod for a response.

Candidates were each given two minutes to introduce themselves and make their pitches.

The event was hosted by OneSpartanburg's Spartanburg Tomorrow political action committees and drew roughly 100 people in the FR8yard's outdoor event venue. At $35 to $100 a ticket, patrons were treated to ribs, collard greens, French fries, while listening to a live local rock band.

This is a developing story. Please check back.

Staff Writer Anthony Jackson contributed to this story.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: McMaster clarifies statement about putting more armed officers in South Carolina schools

Comments / 41

I Am Me
4d ago

They’d be better off hiring firefighters to stand in the rooms. Never seen a firefight not go in a burning building to save children because they were too scared.

Reply
19
Christopher Gilliard
4d ago

When is the light bulb going to come on in gop brains? Having cops in schools doesn't work.

Reply(12)
14
Diane Wilson
4d ago

governor the schools had policeman there and failed,why not change the legal age to buy a weapon of destruction.if a 18 can't buy cigarettes,beer or rent a motel room or hand gun gun why is able to buy a powerful rifle. those children were babies and there bodies were ripped apart,had to create there faces.sone didn't. die instant some layer there a bleed out. governor you and you NRA buddies see greed and power.it may not affect you today but who's to say who it will affects tomorrow. We the people let's vote this November for children lives,our legislators doesn't care about our families some doesn't care about there own but let's do our part and vote them out enough is enough.

Reply
3
