South Kitsap High School recognized its college-bound senior student-athletes during a signing ceremony Tuesday morning held inside the high school commons.

Athletes attending the ceremony were baseball players Noah Deese (Bellevue College), Brayden Hagerty (Olympic College), Gary Mullins (Olympic College) and Sean Shaffer (Olympic College); girls soccer players Sierra Brown (Green River College), Payton Pine (Bellevue College) and Kayla Shilston (Tacoma Community College); track and field/cross country athletes Ella Hopper (Utah Valley University), Elise Hopper (Central Washington University), Joren Rentie (Ottawa University), Brennan Koontz (Northwest University) and Joshua Guinther (Olympic College); softball player Sarah Hoyt (Carroll College); and cheerleader Cortney Wright (Central Washington University).

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: South Kitsap athletes honored at college signing ceremony