Before June 14 primary, SC candidates stump for votes at Spartanburg's FR8yard

Two gubernatorial hopefuls and the governor himself brought their best two-minute pitches to the FR8yard in Spartanburg during a pleasant Monday evening, just one week from the June 14 primary.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat hopefuls Joe Cunningham and Carlton Boyd highlighted a night of old-fashioned speeches from 28 candidates seeking local, state and federal office. Candidates were each limited to two minutes.

The event was hosted by OneSpartanburg's Spartanburg Tomorrow political action committees and drew roughly 100 people at the FR8yard's outdoor event venue.

At $35 to $100 a ticket, patrons feasted on ribs, collard greens, French fries, while meeting candidates and listening to live rock music from Spartanburg's own Clay Johnson & the Hard Promises.

"I came to mingle, support our politicians and just have a good time," said one patron, Michael Hensley, who works at the Heirloom Restaurant in Spartanburg.

Longtime residents Peggy and Jim Brady, of Spartanburg, said they came to support their favorite candidate, incumbent Republican state Rep. Travis Moore who faces primary opposition from Bill Devore in District 33.

The Bradys, friends of former District 33 state Rep. Eddie Tallon, said they have seen Spartanburg blossom into a vibrant community, and they want to see that continue.

"He wants what's best for the community, the city and the state," Peggy Brady said of Moore.

Pitching for primary votes

Candidates for Spartanburg County Council introduced themselves and made their pitches for votes. Also appearing were those running for state House of Representatives, Secretary of State, State Superintendent of Education, Commissioner of Agriculture and U.S. Senate.

McMaster faces a primary challenge from Harrison Musselwhite of Simpsonville, who did not attend the event. With just two minutes, the governor did his best to say why he deserves another term.

"Number one, we did not shut down," he said of the recent deadly and costly COVID pandemic. "We kept the businesses open, the churches open and everything else, unlike other states.

"We just made it easier to vote and harder to cheat," he added. "Everybody here's going to get an income tax cut. The House and the Senate are fighting over how low it's going to go."

He also said starting teacher salaries are being raised to $40,000 and state law enforcement pay is increasing.

"We're putting law enforcement officers in every classroom, with pistols, trained law enforcement officers. Also mental health counselors. (And) technical college is going to be free for those that can't afford it."

On Tuesday, a spokesman for McMaster's office clarified the statement and said the governor intended to say "an officer in every school."

Former one-term congressman and Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Joe Cunningham said he drove from Charleston to attend Monday's stump event.

"In two years I had two of my bills make it through a divided Congress and get them signed into law by President Trump," Cunningham said. "One bill helped our veterans and one bill helped to protect our environment.

"But now I'm running for governor to bring our state out of the past and into the future. This campaign is about the past vs. the future. That includes jobs of the future ... jobs in the energy sector. I want South Carolina to be the number one manufacturer of electric vehicles."

Boyd, a Columbia comprehensive risk and services counselor, said education will be a top priority if he is elected governor.

"Everyone out here under the sound of my voice, and everyone not under the sound of my voice, had teachers," he said. "That's who got us this far. It's time we learn to appreciate and give back to our teachers like we've never done before.

"(Teachers are) going to be playing a key role in the economic development of South Carolina and improving the workforce and work development, which I plan to strengthen."

Spartanburg County Council hopefuls speak

District 2 Spartanburg County Council incumbent Jack Mabry of Boiling Springs said he is seeking re-election because he wants to leave the county a better place for his grandchildren.

He faces a Republican primary challenge from O'Neal Mintz, who did not attend.

District 5 County Council hopeful and financial planner Jeffrey A. Horton Jr. of Inman said he offers "a new and fresh perspective" as a "Christian, conservative and capitalist."

He is hoping to unseat incumbent Councilman Bob Walker of Landrum in the Republican primary. Walker said he had a prior commitment Monday evening.

Also seeking to unseat Walker in the primary is Louis Nespeca of Campobello, who said he is "not a politician" and will prioritize fixing roads in the county. He also said with the growth the county has enjoyed, it's time to reduce taxes.

Incumbent District 6 Councilwoman Jessica Coker of Roebuck faces a Republican primary challenge from Alex Turner.

Coker touted her experience as a certified public accountant working with small businesses.

"I am able to see different issues with different perspectives," Coker said.

Turner, a businessman, contractor and firefighter who lives in the Fairforest area of the county, said planning, preparing for growth and increasing traffic congestion are the major issues facing residents.

"We need leadership," Turner said.

Also speaking were Moore and incumbent District 36 state Rep. Rita Allison. Moore faces a Republican primary challenge from Bill Devore, who did not attend. Allison is being challenged in the Republican primary by Rob Harris, who did not attend.

Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls Catherine Fleming Bruce and Angela Geter also spoke. Both are trying to win their primary to the right to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sent. Tim Scott in the Nov. 8 general election. Scott, who faces no primary opposition, did not attend.

Spartanburg Tomorrow political action committees work with OneSpartanburg to advocate for business, economic and tourism development.

The PAC can make direct contributions to elected officials at the state and local levels who have supported passage of items on the chamber's legislative agenda.

