Report: Bears lose OTA practice due to NFL rule violation

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 5 days ago

LAKE FOREST – On Monday night, the Bears had announced through a news release that expected media availability for their offseason training practice for Tuesday had been moved back to Wednesday.

Tuesday morning brought some more clarity to that move.

Per multiple reports, the first from Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune , the Bears were forced to call off their OTA practice Tuesday due to a violation of NFL CBA rules by having live contact in those sessions in May. The team has yet to confirm that being the reason for the cancellation of the practice.

This is the last week for the Bears to have voluntary OTA workouts at Halas Hall this offseason, with the workouts beginning in mid-May. Next week, the Bears are scheduled to hold their mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before having a break before training camp.

The team has yet to announce its dates for those preseason workouts which will be held at Halas Hall for the third-straight year.

Over the last month, Matt Eberflus has been leading the workout for the first time as a head coach in the NFL as he takes over for Matt Nagy, who was fired after the 2021 season. He comes to Chicago after spending the last four seasons as the Colts’ defensive coordinator and brings a completely new staff with him.

At the same time, he’s coaching a roster that has a multitude of changes on it after a number of players from the previous regime were let go by new general manager Ryan Poles.

The Bears will open the preseason on Saturday, August 13th against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field, which is the first of three contests before the regular season begins. The Eberflus/Poles era will officially start on Sunday, September 11th against the 49ers at Soldier Field in the first of 17 regular season contests in 2022.

