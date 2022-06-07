ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Child dies after fire destroys home on Knoxville's south side

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

A child died after a Knoxville home fire on Lendland Avenue that crews said was "extremely difficult ... to fight."

Three other children were hospitalized and four dogs died in the fire.

Despite arriving one minute after the initial alarm on Monday afternoon, crews said the fire was so bad that they had difficulty getting in to save the children. The person who called 911 said she was trying to rescue children from the basement, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

"The entire Knoxville Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to the family during the extremely difficult time," the release stated.

The home on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue is a total loss.

The fire department said it appears the home had working smoke alarms.

Homeowners can receive a free smoke alarm from the fire department and city of Knoxville call 311 to schedule an installation.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Child dies after fire destroys home on Knoxville's south side

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save The Children#911#Accident#Knoxville News Sentinel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy