A child died after a Knoxville home fire on Lendland Avenue that crews said was "extremely difficult ... to fight."

Three other children were hospitalized and four dogs died in the fire.

Despite arriving one minute after the initial alarm on Monday afternoon, crews said the fire was so bad that they had difficulty getting in to save the children. The person who called 911 said she was trying to rescue children from the basement, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

"The entire Knoxville Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to the family during the extremely difficult time," the release stated.

The home on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue is a total loss.

The fire department said it appears the home had working smoke alarms.

Homeowners can receive a free smoke alarm from the fire department and city of Knoxville call 311 to schedule an installation.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Child dies after fire destroys home on Knoxville's south side