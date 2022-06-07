ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lumber prices are falling in Oregon and across the U.S. Could the housing market follow?

By Terry Collins, USA TODAY
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 8 days ago

Lumber prices and supply have taken investors, contractors and consumers for a ride since 2020.

Erratic inventory and construction labor shortages combined with a Canadian lumber tariff have spiked lumber prices as the nation's appetite for new housing remains high. The effects of inflation and other construction material price fluctuations have, for home builders and buyers, tacked on additional costs in an already unwelcoming market.

"Lumber and everything related to the materials and supplies needed to build homes and office buildings is high. Everything across the board has gone up," said Home Builders Association of Lane County Executive Vice President Pete Barrell. "It means higher prices for the finished product, whoever the consumer is. Lumber is one big piece of that, but it's just one piece. Imagine the appliances and all the other materials: asphalt, concrete, roofing, all of that."

Related: As rebuilding begins in Oregon fire zones, price of lumber reaches new highs

Lumber is crucial as 9 out of 10 new single-family homes built in the U.S. are wood-framed, said the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), a Washington, D.C.-based trade group.

Experts also wonder if there will be enough lumber supply to meet demand — and whether can Americans afford it.

"We can expect first-generation homebuyers who don't have the equity built from another home, and renters, particularly in dense markets (to be) priced out," NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said. "Where do those people go?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEAHK_0g3GZahS00

Is there a shortage of lumber?

Yes, there's a lumber shortage in the U.S, which relies heavily on Canadian imports, Dietz said.

As COVID wreaked havoc globally, sawmills slowed down, anticipating low demand. But housing needs increased during the pandemic, and those mills "did not ramp up production accordingly," the NAHB said.

Stinson Dean , CEO of Deacon Lumber in Kansas City, Mo., said the United States doesn’t have enough lumber to build the 2 million homes he estimates the nation needs.

Moody's Analytics projects the U.S. shortfall is around 1.5 million homes , fueling a spike in home sales and rental prices.

Buying a home?: How the 2022 housing market could be shifting in your favor

Lumber for a typical single-family home now ranges between $30,000 to $40,000 and about $10,000 per apartment unit, Dietz said.

Barrell said some Lane County homebuilders are facing other challenges than just the price of lumber. He said some contractors are seeing delays on items such as garage doors and appliances, slowing the availability of new homes.

"It can take a while to get the materials needed to finish a project," he said. "I've definitely heard of project delays."

Why are lumber prices so high?

Contributing factors include "high demand in the housing market, bottlenecks in the supply chain, and labor shortages," said Jonathan Paine , longtime president and CEO of the National Lumber & Building Material Dealers Association , a Washington, D.C.-based lobbyist group.

Additionally, the Biden administration last year doubled the tariffs on Canadian lumber imports from 9% to 17.9%, Dietz said.  A reduction to 11.64% could come in August.

Oregonians looking for lumber aren't likely to find discounts just because the products come from their backyards, according to Oregon State University professor of applied economics Jeff Reimer. Oregon-made lumber is sent to customers around the country and beyond, and that demand keeps local prices fairly consistent with other places.

"Our lumber is not cheaper here than it would be in Kansas or something. The price of lumber is the same everywhere and the fact that we live near the forests doesn't mean a thing to us," Reimer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICokQ_0g3GZahS00

Are lumber prices coming down?

Yes. Lumber prices fell as low as $780 per thousand board feet in May and currently are trading below the $650 per thousand board feet, according to Chicago Mercantile Exchange . That's the lowest point for lumber this year – but still higher than the 2020 high of $400 per board foot.

It was just three months ago that lumber was trading for as much as $1,357 per thousandboard feet,not far from its peak price of $1,733 about this time a year ago, according to business data website Statista .

Paine expects lumber's price volatility to continue.

Reimer said it's possible rising mortgage rates could put downward pressure on the home construction industry as fewer people are able to afford homes, potentially shrinking lumber prices. But demand for homes nationwide is currently so high he said it seems unlikely there will be a significant decrease in the demand for lumber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUjfm_0g3GZahS00

Could lower lumber prices help housing market prices?

Possibly. Nine out of 10 new single-family homes built in the U.S. are wood-framed, the NAHB estimates, so savings from lower lumber prices could reach consumers.

But some experts believe that President Biden will have to take action to improve the country's housing supply and lower prices on homes and materials, including lumber.

Last month, the president announced an action plan to spur the supply of affordable housing amid a 40-year-high inflation rate. He hopes to close the "housing supply gap" within five years.

In many Oregon cities, including Eugene-Springfield, homebuilding is limited by the availability of empty lots, Barrell said. The available lots are expensive, he said, and many present costly building challenges, such as steep elevations.

Though recent changes in building policy and practices are encouraging denser construction in already-developed areas, Barrell said it could be years before that truly affects home prices. For the near future, he expects little change.

"Short term, I don't see any big, magic cure," he said. "There aren't suddenly going to be a bunch of lots available."

Register-Guard reporter Adam Duvernay contributed to this article.

Follow Terry Collins on Twitter: @terryscollins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lumber prices are falling in Oregon and across the U.S. Could the housing market follow?

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Wed 8 AM | Oregon regulators work on catching up to cannabis industry

The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC. Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the eighth straight week, gas prices are continuing to set daily records. The price at the pump in Oregon is up 8 cents from last week to $5.54 per gallon. In Washington, it’s ten cents more at $5.55. Demand is still outpacing supplies and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Lane County, OR
Business
County
Lane County, OR
State
Washington State
kptv.com

Rainy spring delays Oregon berry crops

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The extra rain this spring is now impacting berry crops. But even though there aren’t as many berries available right now, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. This delayed season is more normal than we might think, and it could have some benefits later...
OREGON STATE
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Housing Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Canadian#Americans
KTVL

Smokey skies in Southern Oregon caused by Alaska fires

Southern Oregon — Notice the sky a little smokey on Tuesday, June 14?. The Oregon Department of Forestry said that's because smoke from wildfires in Alaska has traveled to this region, according to AirNow.gov air quality monitors. A team of ODF firefighters has traveled to Alaska to help fight...
ALASKA STATE
33andfree

5 Things You Can Only Do In Oregon

There are so many different things to do and see in Oregon. The lists are endless for the main attractions, like hiking, mountain biking, waterfalls and lakes. However there are a few things that are specific to Oregon that you can't do in any other state.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Large 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Off Oregon Coast

The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
NEWPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lake Oswego Review

DeFazio ends Oregon record 36 years in U.S. House

Springfield Democrat reviews public works triumph, forest policy failure, at Historical Society forum.When Peter DeFazio retires after an Oregon record for U.S. House service, he will have achieved one policy goal — but a second eluded him — during his 36 years representing southwest Oregon's 4th District. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he secured congressional approval of a $1 trillion-plus spending plan for public works that President Joe Biden signed last year — although the evenly split Senate ended up dictating its details. "We're going to have the biggest investment," DeFazio said. "It's not going to...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon Health Authority warns of cyanobacteria

When in doubt, stay out - Increasing temperatures create potential for toxins in water As summer approaches, and more communities and recreational areas around the state begin reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reminds people heading outdoors to be on the look-out for cyanobacteria blooms that can produce toxins in Oregon lakes, rivers and reservoirs. Cyanobacteria are beneficial bacteria found worldwide in all freshwater. Under the right conditions — when weather, sunlight, water temperature, nutrients and water chemistry are ideal — cyanobacteria can multiply into blooms in any water body. Many blooms are harmless, but some can...
OREGON STATE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy