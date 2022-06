The bitter reality is that the Washington Wizards have not been a very good team ever since Bradley Beal emerged as the team’s cornerstone superstar. This is not necessarily a knock on Beal, who has proven that he is one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA today. Perhaps it is more of an issue within the Wizards for their inability to surround their All-Star with teammates that can help him achieve success in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO