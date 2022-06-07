A look at gas prices at stations across south central Minnesota

Related
Northern Minnesota Lake Resorts Encourage Visitors As They Recover From Historic Flooding
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In northern Minnesota, some of the flood waters are coming down after reaching some of the highest levels in decades. Kabetogama Lake, in the Rainy River Basin, started flooding in early May and finally crested the first week in June. The National Weather Service forecasts that water levels will drop 9-12 inches between now and June 17. While this is promising for resort owners, they have a lot of recovery work to do still. “Once the water is down, you still have to deal with all of the damage and repairs, and for a lot of them the sewers and...
KIMT
Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota
Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
mprnews.org
Return of 28,000 acres to Minnesota tribe is likely largest land-back deal ever
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has restored more than 28,000 acres of land to tribal ownership through an agreement with the nonprofit Conservation Fund. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is a federally recognized tribe located in northeastern Minnesota. In 2020, the nonprofit Conservation Fund bought the land as...
740thefan.com
Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
mprnews.org
What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus
Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament
The Minnesota State High School League unveiled the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning, setting the schedule for an exciting week. Hayfield (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA), Mankato West (Class AAA) and Farmington (Class AAAA) are the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament which will begin on Tuesday at several venues across the state. All roads lead to Target Field, however, where the state championships will be decided on June 17.
Minnesota facing potential development of prolonged heat wave
More sun today and much of tomorrow though there will be a few more clouds Friday and an isolated shower. The chance of showers (& some nominal thunder) increases Saturday morning. Next week looks HOT overall with thunder chances Monday & Wednesday, otherwise we’re CAPPED (too warm aloft) for storms….
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN
A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County. At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven...
One Minnesota County Has More Lakes Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet
The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy. In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.
Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota
Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
fox9.com
Scott Jensen says he'd cut gas prices in Minnesota but it's easier said than done
(FOX 9) - Record-setting gas prices have sent Minnesota politicians scrambling for something they can do to address voters' concerns about inflation ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Prices in the Twin Cities surged to a record $4.59 per gallon on Monday. Locally, the cost for a gallon of regular...
WATCH: A Truck Burst Into Flames After Semi-Truck Smashes Into It On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught a scary incident on Interstate-35 in Minnesota. The YouTube page MN Crime shared the video. They stated that the pickup truck was vacant and abandoned in the middle lane of the freeway. This happened on I-35 near Forest Lake (about 127 miles away from Duluth).
KIMT
Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer
The Minnesota Food Truck Festival is set to kick off this summer in three different Twin Cities locations. The 2022 events will consist of "45 food trucks, live music, cold alcoholic beverages, games for all ages" and a pop-up marketplace from Feed My Starving Children. The events will take place...
Minnesota Home to One of the Best Gas Station Restaurants in the US
I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
