Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna) will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. The community is invited to attend the festivities and tour the newly renovated office space at 229 Market Street. The public can also get a sneak peek at Maysville’s newest AirBnB, the Flats on Market, which are located on the second floor.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO