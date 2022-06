(Clarinda) -- After a week's delay, the 8th Annual Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show will be rolling into downtown Clarinda. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the requested street closures for the car show on June 11th. The council had approved a similar request for closures last Saturday, but inclement weather forced organizers to bump the event to tomorrow. City Manager Gary McClarnon says not much has changed in the request from Elaine Farwell with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO