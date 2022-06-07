ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

New Spring Hill Police HQ design unveiled, ready to begin approval process

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKaPL_0g3GWgX500

City leaders got their first look at the proposed new Spring Hill Police headquarters this week, which designers TMPartners and city staff say is ready to begin its initial planning stages.

TMP Senior Project Manager Lori Smith and Principal Associate Jeff Earwood presented the new facility's design during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen's Monday study session meeting.

The new building, which will be located behind the Kroger off Port Royal Road in the upcoming Kingsley Place multi-use development, is proposed to be two stories and feature a "more modern design" compared to the existing HQ located at Royal Park Boulevard.

A previous city estimate of the facility showed upwards of $10 million, which was budgeted in 2017 when the city's initial plans were to relocate to the Northfield Building.

In the :Spring Hill preps fiscal budget, focusing on roads and small businesses

"This is a really exciting project for the city, for sure, and for us as the designers. It's an important project for us as a company," Earwood said. "We've completed two of the five major design phases and are currently in the 'design development' phase, and so we are expecting the project to go to bid around the September-October timeframe of this year."

Of the 44-acre site at Kingsley Place, the new HQ will encompass approximately five acres, with the building itself sized at about 60,000 square feet.

"We have made the front entry specifically to where it is covered so the public can come in to use the shared community room and courtroom as well," Smith said.

An emergency operations center would also be located within the police headquarters, while the first floor would contain the staff entry and house administrative functions, she added.

The second floor would be used strictly for police office space. In addition, there will also be a "rolling asset storage" facility as a separate building on the site.

"We are excited about this because it's a great place for them to maintain the vehicles and work on them, and then also provide offices for fleet as well," Smith said.

Spring Hill Project Manager Missy Stahl said, at this stage in the process, the designs are ready to be submitted to the Municipal Planning Commission, where it would undergo a formal approval process prior to going for bid.

However, Stahl said the BOMA would first need to approve a resolution authorizing TMP to submit the design, which will appear at the board's next meeting in two weeks.

She said getting the project ready for bid, including construction plans, could take up to two months.

Stahl also previously stated that project is expected to have a 12-month buildout once construction begins.

"This looks great," Mayor Jim Hagaman said at the conclusion of Monday's presentation.

Comments / 0

Related
smithcountyinsider.com

TDOT Awards Emergency Contract to Access, Repair Carthage Bridge Crack; Work Expected to Take a Month to Complete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating, and repairing of a crack in the Cordell Hull bridge in Smith County. TDOT crews discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Milestone Crossed In Spring Hill Battery Plant Construction

THE COMPANIES BEHIND ONE OF THE LARGEST BUSINESS INVESTMENTS IN TENNESSEE HISTORY HIT A KEY CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, WORKERS HOISTED THE FINAL STEEL BEAM INTO PLACE ON A 2.8 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT BUILDING IN SPRING HILL FOR ULTIUM CELLS LLC, A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN GENERAL MOTORS AND LG ENERGY SOLUTION. THE PROGRESS MARKED ANOTHER CHECKPOINT TOWARD THE OPENING OF A PLANT THAT WILL MAKE BATTERIES TO POWER ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLES MADE AT THE NEIGHBORING GM FACTORY. ULTIUM EMPLOYEES ARE SET TO BEGIN MAKING LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES AT THE PLANT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023.ULTIUM'S $2.37 BILLION INVESTMENT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST ANNOUNCED IN STATE HISTORY, BEHIND THE $5.6 BILLION THAT FORD MOTOR COMPANY ANNOUNCED LAST FALL TO CREATE ITS "BLUE OVAL CITY" ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANUFACTURING CAMPUS BETWEEN MEMPHIS AND JACKSON. ULTIUM RECEIVED A $60 MILLION STATE GRANT IN EXCHANGE FOR THE INVESTMENT AND PLEDGE TO HIRE 1,300 WORKERS, AT AVERAGE WAGES OF $22 AN HOUR. THE COMPANY IS CURRENTLY HIRING FOR KEY POSITIONS TO EXECUTE THE SETUP AND LAUNCH OF BATTERY CELL MANUFACTURING.
SPRING HILL, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spring Hill. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place in the 2900 block of Hearthside Drive [...]
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Spring Hill, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ultium Cells marks construction milestone for $2.3B plant in Spring Hill

Ultium Cells ceremonially commemorated its installation of the final steel beam for its facility in progress Wednesday morning. The 2.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to commence production in late 2023. That projection for the completion of the $2.3 billion project is considered a continuation of the momentum thus far, which finished the steel structure for the building in just six months. It is a critical step in GM’s journey to the all-electric, zero-emissions fleet by 2035.
SPRING HILL, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Regional Planning Commission Approves New 65-Lot Subdivision

Putnam County Regional Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for a new 65-lot subdivision off Buffalo Valley Road. Director Kevin Rush said that the plat proposes single-family homes with lot sizes ranging from 20,000 square feet to a few acres. “We are seeing a lot more interest in doing subdivisions...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Annual Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#New Spring#Spring Hill Police#Tmpartners#The Board Of Mayor#Kroger
mainstreetmaury.com

Rezoning denied for second time for development off Kedron Road

For the second time in as many tries, a rezoning for a property in northern Maury County near Spring Hill has been denied. The Maury County Regional Planning Commission voted 5-4 not to approve this rezoning request at its May meeting. First denied in February as Mitchum Meadows, developers once...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newstalk941.com

New Bobby Q’s Owner Keeping Tradition With Some New Additions

Cookeville’s Bobby Q’s officially has a new owner. After 37 years, Mike Migliore has sold the restaurant to Monell’s Owner Michael King. King currently operates a Nashville dinner and catering company. He said he saw a news story about the restaurant that lead to his interest. “I...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Rock Burglar" Case in Murfreesboro Remains OPEN as Metro Police in Nashville Make Arrests in the "Sledgehammer Crew" Burglaries

In Murfreesboro, police continue to investigate the serial criminal dubbed the “Rock Burglar,” who is accused of breaking into more than 30-businesses. Meanwhile in Nashville, a case that had similar characteristics is coming to a close and inching its way towards the judicial system. However, one shining difference in the Metro case is that the suspects allegedly used a sledgehammer instead of a rock to gain entry into a large number of businesses, which is why the suspects were nicknamed the “Sledgehammer Crew,” according to Metro-Nashville Police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

1K+
Followers
622
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy