BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA c The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Brevard County calls for a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, with a high near 91. Along with south to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, the chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO