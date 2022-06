Oracle's primary mission is improving the complex healthcare system with technology, according to Larry Ellison. The chair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle said in a June 9 virtual public presentation the company plans to vastly improve care delivery, outcomes and public health policy while also lowering costs. Oracle acquired Cerner in a $28.4 billion transaction earlier this week and has plans to modernize the platform, taking it from a documentation and billing system to a complete source of information about an individual's healthcare. The EHR would also have virtual care capabilities, be interoperable and expand clinical trial accessibility.

