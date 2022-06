Mortgages are meant to make the homebuying process a little more affordable if you don't have the money to purchase a home for full price in cash. For 2022, standard mortgage loan amounts typically go as high as $647,200, meaning this is as much as you can borrow to buy a home. However, if you think you'll need to borrow an even higher amount for a home purchase (especially if you live in a higher cost-of-living area like New York City or Hawaii), you might want to consider jumbo loans.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO