Dean McDermott reunited with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as his marriage to Tori Spelling remains up in the air. The actor, 55, reposted an Instagram Story from his son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, this week. In the photos, the trio look like they are hanging out at a bar in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned one of the photos. "Graduation San Fran style for @thejackmonty ! #proud #mom #graduation," she wrote in another photo. TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCEThe former flames were married...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO