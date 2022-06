Since the duo of Kanye West and debuted in 2015, they’ve grown the YEEZY label into a definitive staple in both sneakers and streetwear as a whole. A key part of their success has been the YEEZY BOOST 350. As one of the original YEEZY silhouettes, it was an instant classic. Though it quickly evolved into the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the YEEZY footwear line ever since.

