LunchBucks vouchers encourage residents to eat at downtown Columbus restaurants

By Zaria Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVlUU_0g3GVenq00

A pilot program by the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation is aiming to support Downtown's small businesses recovering from the pandemic by offering $10 vouchers to potential patrons.

The LunchBucks program , which launched Tuesday and will run until Aug. 24, includes more than a dozen restaurants.

"One thing that we want to make sure of is that we're supporting our small businesses who have worked so hard to survive the past two years," CDDC President Amy Taylor said. "It's a way to remind people of all the things that they love Downtown, especially our great restaurants."

The $10 vouchers — which cannot be used toward alcohol and do not apply to online orders — are limited to one person per week. They must be used at a participating restaurant on the Tuesday and Wednesday of the week they are issued from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating restaurants will hold onto the LunchBucks vouchers until the end of each month, when they will be reimbursed by the CDDC.

Looking for Columbus area restaurants near you? Here are places to try

What restaurants are part of the LunchBucks program?

Restaurants where LunchBucks can be used include:

  • BurgerIM , 121 S. High St.
  • Cinco Tacos , 1 S. High St.
  • Dirty Frank's Hotdog Palace , 248 S. 4th St.
  • The Dry Mill , 79 S. 4th St.
  • Due Amici , 67 E. Gay St.
  • Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus , 161 N. High St.
  • LaSalle's Southern Kitchen & Bar , 30 S. Young St.
  • Lexi's on Third , 100 E. Broad St.
  • Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern , 340 E. Gay St.
  • Milestone 299 , 229 S. Civic Center Dr.
  • Oshio Station , 194 S. High St.
  • Schokko Café at the Columbus Museum of Art , 480 E. Broad St.
  • Tasty Dawg , 107 S. High St.
  • Vine + Forge Restaurant & Lounge , 33 E. Nationwide Blvd.
  • Wolf's Ridge Brewing , 215 N. 4th St.
  • Zoup! , 155 W. Nationwide Blvd., 41 S High St.

A current list of participating restaurants can be found at downtowncolumbus.com/lunchbucks .

Where can I pick up a LunchBucks voucher?

The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation announced that it will be providing a total of 200 LunchBucks vouchers per week through four distribution locations. They must be picked up in-person on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The four voucher pick-up locations are:

  • Lazarus Building , 150 S. Front St.
  • Capital Crossroads and Discovery special improvement districts , 23 N. 4th St.
  • Experience Columbus Visitor Center , 277 W. Nationwide Blvd.  #125
  • Columbus Museum of Art , 480 E Broad St.

Read more: Downtown business owners still waiting for crowds to return after 2020 protests, COVID

zjohnson@dispatch.com

@zariajohnson24

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: LunchBucks vouchers encourage residents to eat at downtown Columbus restaurants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
