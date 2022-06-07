ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Will Ohio ban gas chambers for pets, increase penalties for animal abuse?

By Abby Bammerlin, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8rjX_0g3GVdv700

The Ohio Senate unanimously passed a bill that would prohibit animal shelters from using gas chambers as a way to euthanize animals.

The bill, Senate Bill 164 , sponsored by Sens. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, still needs to be voted on in the House.

The bill would change current law to prohibit animal shelters from destroying animals using carbon monoxide gas. It also increases penalties in animal cruelty cases .

The bill lowers the mental state of the violator from knowingly to recklessly in cases where caregivers do not provide food or water, making it easier to prosecute these case.

It would also classify causing physical harm to a pet, which is already a fifth-degree felony, as a "violent crime."

Hottinger said animal abuse can be indicative of future crimes, such as domestic violence or murder. With the crime being called a violent offense, the judge can impose prison time and the charge would not be expungable from the violator's record.

"(The bill is) the next step to protect not only, you know, our pets, our companion animals, but also I think it really does serve as a significant protection against future crimes against humanity as well," Hottinger said.

It's not clear how many people are prosecuted for animal cruelty each year. Columbus Humane reports their organization investigates around 6,000 cases of animal abuse annually.

Reporting animal abuse: As new Ohio law, House Bill 33 will protect reporters of animal abuse

Hottinger had already been planning on introducing harsher penalties for those connected to animal abuse when Yuko began working on legislation to outlaw gas chamber euthanasia. The two decided to work together to create a bipartisan bill.

"Too many times we look the other way because they're animals," Yuko said. "But to those of us who have pets or have had them in the past, it's a lot more than that."

Teresa Landon, executive director of Ohio's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said there are currently no animal shelters using gas chambers that the organization has been made aware of. The last of Ohio's animal gas chambers was removed from Erie County in 2021.

"This bill basically makes sure that history doesn't repeat itself," Landon said. "But it's unlikely that any county would attempt to purchase a commercial gas chamber again anyway, they've all switched to lethal injection."

The House is currently out of session and likely won't be back in session until the end of the year.

The bill comes as the next iteration of animal protections in Ohio. In 2013, Nitro's law was passed which made abuse from an animal clinics or caregivers a felony. In 2016, Goddard's law was signed into law and made it a fifth-degree felony to abuse or neglect animals. In 2017, Ohio outlawed bestiality , a bill co-sponsored by Hottinger.

"(Pets) become part of our families," Yuko said. "If someone abuses a member of our family, we certainly want them to pay for their improprieties and we want the same thing for our pets."

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will Ohio ban gas chambers for pets, increase penalties for animal abuse?

Comments / 22

let freedom ring
4d ago

prosecute everyone mistreating animals,if they can't love them& take care of them they don't need them

Reply
15
Kathy Martin
3d ago

should ban them, if they need ti euth an animal then it should be done with injection not with a bunch animals locked in a kill box srmtruggling to stay akive

Reply
5
Liz Moss
4d ago

Animals Don't have a voice ,so we the people need too speak for them.

Reply(4)
18
Related
Cleveland.com

Support Ohio political candidates who vow a full repeal of House Bill 6: Jane Olsen

BRUNSWICK, Maine -- With state legislative primary elections and a general election on the horizon, Ohioans should mobilize to invest in the future of Ohio. While the H20hio initiative to combat waterborne lead poisoning and algal blooms is a vital step to safeguard health and the state’s water resources and to preserve the beauty of Ohio, statewide environmental efforts need to include a fight against fossil fuels.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Centrist Democrats' last stand will be fought in Ohio

NILES, Ohio — Not all that long ago if you were a Republican in Trumbull County — in truth, there weren’t that many Republicans around here not that long ago — you likely cast your vote for Tim Ryan for Congress every time he was up for reelection for his congressional seat.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Richmond Heights, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Richmond Heights, OH
Government
huroninsider.com

Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohioans receive letters offering free identity theft protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A company that identifies itself as an Ohio contractor recently sent out letters to Ohioans who were victims of unemployment identity theft, offering a year of free identity theft protection services, paid for by the state. Ohio Job and Family Services spokeswoman Dasia Clemente said Thursday evening...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: The Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

Opioid prescriptions would be electronic if DeWine signs Ohio bill

(The Center Square) – Prescriptions for opioids in Ohio could only be written electronically if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill recently passed by the General Assembly. Rep. Gail Pavliga, R-Portage County, called House Bill 193 a way to address the opioid crisis in the state. It was originally passed out of the House last year but failed to get Senate approval.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Yuko
Lima News

Ohio farmers face tough growing season

Ohio farmers have been faced with a trifecta of challenges this planting season — skyrocketing fuel prices, overseas turmoil in Ukraine and heavy spring rains — that are impacting their bottom line and could trickle down to consumers. Diesel fuel prices have nearly doubled from last year, the...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

'Crazy will find a way': Tri-State leaders discuss gun reform

CINCINNATI — In the days and weeks following a mass shooting inside a Texas elementary school, local leaders are offering insight into what can be done to address gun reform. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) said in a conference call to media members Wednesday he's focused on "common sense"...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Euthanasia#Gas Chambers#The Ohio Senate#House#Columbus Humane
Great Lakes Now

Ohio residents fight to get radioactive oil and gas waste off their roads

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Mosyjowski has watched a decade-long boom in oil and gas drilling unfold in the region surrounding his 50-acre farm in northeast Ohio. Mosyjowski, a 71-year-old retired engineer who once spent his days designing stormwater infrastructure, was surprised to learn that a byproduct of all that drilling was being spread on roads and streets near his property, which contains a football field-sized pond that he swims in every summer. Mosyjowski grew increasingly alarmed as he read that the product, a salty brine used to keep roads ice-free, can be radioactive.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman accused of stealing dead baby’s identity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Friday in Utah on federal charges she stole the identity of a dead baby. Ava Misseldine, 49, used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, student pilot license, flight attendant job, admission to Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio programs offer utility assistance to combat rising costs

OHIO — As the price of most things is rising, there are many people who need help to pay their utility bills. Kathy Rush-Parsson, Director of Human Services for Broadview Heights, helps people find the right programs that can assist them in paying their bills. “It’s helpful for somebody...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

New Law Builds a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners and Buyers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm ReGeneration Act is a new law to incentivize established farmers and producers to sell land, livestock, buildings and equipment to those just getting started. Amalie Lipstreu, policy...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Eminent domain reform bill introduced to protect Ohio landowners

Ohio lags behind most states in protections for landowners. In fact, when Ohio landowners are faced with losing property rights through eminent domain, the present law makes it difficult for them to defend their own interests and they often find themselves at a disadvantage. House Bill 698, introduced by State...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy