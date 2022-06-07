Columbia Gas of Ohio to replace some lines in parts of Worthington in July

About 200 customers in Worthington are expected to be affected by a gas-line replacement project conducted by Columbia Gas of Ohio in July.

The "New England & Oxford" project is to focus on the Worthington neighborhood bordered by Dublin-Granville Road to the north, Evening Street to the west, South Street to the south and Hartford Street to the east, according to a June 6 news release from the natural-gas supplier.

Columbia Gas contractor RLA Utilities is to work street by street to install new main lines in road rights of way, followed by new service lines to each home or business, according to the release.

Gas service should not be affected until crews connect to the new gas system, upon which gas service could be interrupted for approximately two to four hours, according to the news release. Customers are to receive advance notice.

The project is to feature the installation of new excess flow valves, exterior meters and plastic pipes.

For more information, call Luka Papalko, public-affairs manager for Columbia Gas, at 614-420-1376, email lpapalko@nisource.com or go to columbiagasohio.com/replacement.

