Wendy’s Introduces the Strawberry Frosty For a Limited Time (Plus Brings Back the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad)

Summertime just got a whole lot sweeter. Wendy’s® is bringing two berry delicious items to the menu with the introduction of the Strawberry Frosty® for a limited-time and return of the seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.

Whether you are a Frosty purist, dip your fries, use a spoon or a straw – it’s Frosty Time this summer at Wendy’s. The restaurant is putting a summer spin on its iconic frozen treat to create a brand-new dessert bursting with flavor. Joining the Chocolate Frosty for a limited time, the fruity addition merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime. Some say it’s a spoonful of summer in every bite.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

Fans looking for a refreshing bite to pair with the Strawberry Frosty, look no further. The Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is back on the menu for a limited time. Combining the best flavors of the season, this entrée boasts sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.

“As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, we know a thing or two about what fans look for in a salad, and the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad delivers on our promise for fresh, real and flavorful salads,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “This summertime blend brings forward fresh, sweet and nutty notes that deliver a flavor explosion in every bite.”

To indulge in the Strawberry Frosty and Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, place an order through the Wendy’s mobile app or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy’s. Now through July 3, when purchasing a salad within the Wendy’s app you can redeem a free small Fry with purchase*. Plus, when ordering directly from the Wendy’s mobile app, you’ll earn points to treat yourself all. summer. long. with Wendy’s Rewards .** (Pssst… get a FREE Strawberry Frosty with 150 Rewards points!)

**Wendy’s Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy’s. My Wendy’s account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

