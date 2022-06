Former death row inmate Peter Avsenew was found guilty, again, for the murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, a Wilton Manors couple who took him into their home during the 2010 holiday season only to have him beat and shoot them to death as Christmas approached. The verdict was announced Friday morning after 4½ hours of deliberation that began Thursday evening. Prosecutors went ...

