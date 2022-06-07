ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Issue Drastically Different Image Of Wanted Woman Who Abducted PA Toddler

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Maria McKenzie Photo Credit: Springettsbury Township police department

The Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off after the girl was found safe Sunday, June 5, but the search for the woman who abducted her continues, police say.

Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.

Campbell was found in the Philadelphia area around 7 p.m. that same evening.

McKenzie has yet to be located and on Tuesday, June 7, police released a drastically different photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7, license plate LXG5500, according to state police.

Anyone who sees McKenzie or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Springettsbury Township police department at 717-757-3525.

Guest
4d ago

I would like to know what happens to the mother that left her kid alone in an unlocked car. She too should be charged. She also broke the law. Being a victim does not negate the crime.

Brian Taylor
4d ago

The picture on the LEFT is what you go to bed with after a heavy night of drinking... The picture on the RIGHT is what you wake up to... PUT THE BOTTLE DOWN!!! 🍺🍺🍺🥃🥃🥃🥴

stop the racism
4d ago

OMG what a different wao hopefully when she goes to jail she can get her life back together cuz if she keeps it up she’ll b looking like she’s 60 years old on her 30th

