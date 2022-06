CaltransNEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans says it will resume prolonged Interstate 80 (I-80) ramp and lane closures for paving work between Kingvale and the Nevada state line next week. The $2.4 million project aimed at repairing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps and cracked roadway concrete slabs at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties, the agency says. Caltrans warns that ramps and freeway lanes in the area will be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping, and concrete curing time. Here are some locations that will be closed: I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Kingvale: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday,...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO