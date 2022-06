CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In the race for California controller, the Tuesday primary was, in many ways, the main event. Based on voter registration, it was widely expected that Lanhee Chen, the sole Republican in the race, would land one of two spots to advance to the general election. And as of Friday afternoon, Chen had 36.8% of the vote — one of the stronger showings recently for a Republican in a statewide top-two primary.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO