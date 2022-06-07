ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

DHS: False narratives on border security could inspire extremist violence

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Biden administration is expressing concern about domestic extremists turning to violence out of frustration with border security policies.

In a national terrorism advisory bulletin issued Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment which it expects to become “more dynamic” in coming months as individuals could use high-profile events to justify acts of violence. Targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, government facilities, infrastructure and personnel, racial and religious minorities and even the news media.

“Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States,” the advisory states. “We assess there is increased risk of domestic violent extremists using changes in border security-related policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence” against minorities and border agents.

The bulletin does not identify the extremists nor the changes in border security policy that might upset them. However, the rollback of the Title 42 public health policy that allows border agents to quickly expel newly arrived unauthorized migrants was broadly opposed by secure border advocates. An independent poll published last month also showed the bulk of Americans opposed taking that tool away from border agents.

A federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily halted the rollback .

“The continued proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding current events could reinforce existing personal grievances or ideologies and, in combination with other factors, could inspire individuals to mobilize to violence,” the advisory states.

Other potential triggers of violence mentioned in the bulletin include the high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case on abortion rights and the upcoming November mid-term election.

“Individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the advisory states.

DHS said calls for violence by domestic extremists against political candidates, political parties, election events and election workers are likely to increase during the election season.

The advisory is good through November 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

mevalemadrependejos
4d ago

So sad to see all the hatred in the world. If anybody needs a hug let me know. I’m Mexican and I will take anyone out for dinner and give them a hug if they fill hatred towards anyone. Most people are good across the world regardless of color, culture, religion etc. if you see someone expressing hatred simply try to chamber their opinion by doing good to them. Don’t argue not payback with the same action because that creates more hatred! Love don’t hate!!

Reply(1)
3
Shay
4d ago

Tell all of them to fill out the proper paperwork like the good hard working immigrants did before them then they can come over. Simple. don’t know why they want to put on their dramas and not want to come over the right way. 🤷‍♀️

Reply
2
Citizen Jane
4d ago

And just what false narrative would that be?! That Biden didn’t invite this invasion?! That the Biden administration has been flying illegals secretly all over the country?! That Biden hasn’t forced the Border Patrol and National Guard into being babysitters for hoards of unaccompanied minors?! That illegals haven’t been given priority to US resources such as infant formula?! Just which false narrative is it?!

Reply
2
Border Report

Border Report

