MAPPED: 2 handguns reported stolen in latest Manistee City Police blotter
By Arielle Breen
Huron Daily Tribune
5 days ago
MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police Department from May 27 to June 5. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. May 27. • A person was reported to have been driving while intoxicated,...
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tuesday, June 7. • A larceny was reported in the 600 block of...
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
Update: Police Officer Christopher Schurr of Grand Rapids, arraigned Friday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge in the traffic stop death of Patrick Lyoya, posted bond and walked out of the Calhoun County Jail. He's due back in court June 21 for a probable cause hearing and a week later...
The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail. Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,. "At the request of the Kent...
An 18-year-old man has died from drowning in Elk Lake, according to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:45 p.m. deputies and rescue personnel were sent to the public access on Easly Road, near Cherry Avenue because of a report of a man in the water yelling for help. The sheriff’s office says by the time first responders got to the scene the man was no longer visible.
One woman died in a car crash Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Vickeryville and Holland Lake Roads in Montcalm county, MSP says. They say a car traveling east bound on Holland Lake Road failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of a semi-tractor. According to MSP, the driver of the car, a 66-year-old woman from Sheridan, was pronounced dead on the scene while the 25-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.
MARION – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Anthony Badovinac has announced Shiann Ankney, 43, of Marion, was sentenced on June 3 to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a term of 4 years and three months to 20 years for a conviction of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Ankney was also sentenced...
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff said a drowning victim from the Grand Haven area was visiting northern Michigan with family. Rescue crews were called to Elk Lake In Milton Township around 3 p.m. Friday. Sendy Grettenberger, 18, was on Elk Lake in a small row boat...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
BEULAH – The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Thompsonville resident. The sheriff's office received a call around 10:08 a.m. on June 8 advising that Thompsonville resident Eric Francis, 53, was missing, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Dispatch was advised Francis was last seen 12 hours prior in Inland Township.
A 16-year-old from Benzie County was arrested Monday after making a threat towards Creekside School in Traverse City, according to the Traverse City Police Department. Police were called by the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday about a threat of violence towards Creekside School. At the time, the 16-year-old was not in custody and nobody knew where he was.
Two people are dead following a three-car crash in Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police reported in a tweet that troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to the crash on US-131 near 68th St. The crash caused all southbound lanes to close for more than two hours,...
MANISTEE — A single acre of public land in Manistee could hold the key to future developments in Manistee, according to the city's Department of Public Works Director Jeff Mikula. The property, referred to by Mikula as the Ninth Street Boat Launch, resides at the end of Ninth Street...
MANISTEE — The Friends of Orchard Beach State Park recently received a $400 donation from the Manistee Lion's Club. The funds were donated to the friends group for the planned universally accessible playground to be built in the park. Plans have been completed and a grant application submitted for...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13. Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Armonie Acklin was only 11 months old when his father left – and was later shot and killed. His mother, Brenda Bables, knows what it’s like to explain a loss to a child. “But I don’t have the personal-loss experience,” she said Monday,...
