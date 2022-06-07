Plymouth talks cannabis, cell coverage, and the town building project

CHESTER, Vt. – Fun was had by all last Saturday night, May 28 at the American Legion, where over 60 participants answered seven rounds of challenging trivia questions. There were nine teams from the community, including Interact and other students from GMUHS who helped with the event and were challenging competitors. The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester, was a fundraiser for the Ladd Rotary Scholarship Program for Green Mountain Union HS students. Over $4,200 was raised from Table Sponsors, sponsors, Basket Raffles, 50/50 tickets, and donations. Every year, The Rotary Club of Chester awards one four-year scholarship of $1,000 and four or five $1,000 scholarships for college or vocational schools. The four-year scholarship is in memory of Andy and Heidi Ladd. Chester Rotary meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Fullerton Inn. For more information about Rotary, contact alanfarrar42@gmail.com.

CHESTER, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO