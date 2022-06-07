ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth talks cannabis, cell coverage, and the town building project

By SHAWNTAE WEBB, The Vermont Journal
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the June 6 Plymouth Selectboard meeting, board members discussed forming a Cannabis Control Board, a cell phone tower opportunity, and further setbacks on the town building weatherization project. The meeting was prefaced with a hearing on requests to close Town Road 39 and 70,...

LTE: Neighborhood Connections extends gratitude

The staff and board at Neighborhood Connections would like to recognize the folks who helped make our recent Masquerade Gala fundraiser at Walker Farm a huge success!. The hearty appetizers, prepared by Tad Kinsley (Jake’s Restaurant); Max Turner (New American Grill); and Jason O’Connor (Corner Market Deli), were delicious and a huge hit! Thank you, Stacey Gordon and Dave Nunnikoven from Grandma Miller’s, for the lovely dessert trays. We also want to acknowledge our beverage sponsors including Dale & Mike Malekoff, Karen Stewart, Jelley’s Deli, Skip Raymond, and Martha & Dick Dale.
Local charity assists Vermont children

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us on Thursday, July 14 for a “Night at the Races” at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow raising money for Assisting Children Today (A.CT.). All money raised will help provide assistance for the families of sick children in Vermont. The charity offers help in a variety of ways whether it be paying medical expenses, mortgage payments, utility bills, transportation to and from a hospital, or simply buying a computer or iPad that will offer comfort to a child in need.
James McCarty, 2022

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – He was quirky, funny, imaginative, and a gentle giant. Many of you have seen his artwork dangling in the trees outside of his house, always rather whimsical, sometimes just plain unusual, but always unique. He actually sold a few, but never cared about making money, just reveled in the process of creating something from his imagination. Few knew the man inside the old ramshackle house, as he was a private yet kind and friendly man. But now the chimes have stopped.
News from Senior Solutions

REGION – How did the Senior Solutions Memory Café Kickoff go on May 18? “It was like magic!” says Volunteer Manager Vicki Mastroianni. The Brattleboro American Legion graciously hosted 25 people from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and their hospitality made everyone feel like royalty. Senior Solutions volunteers included Elizabeth Cole and Laurentia Batchelder, plus community volunteers, Reverend Janice Chilek and Brattleboro Hospice Program Manager Patty Dunn.
Chester Rotary trivia night raises scholarship funds

CHESTER, Vt. – Fun was had by all last Saturday night, May 28 at the American Legion, where over 60 participants answered seven rounds of challenging trivia questions. There were nine teams from the community, including Interact and other students from GMUHS who helped with the event and were challenging competitors. The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester, was a fundraiser for the Ladd Rotary Scholarship Program for Green Mountain Union HS students. Over $4,200 was raised from Table Sponsors, sponsors, Basket Raffles, 50/50 tickets, and donations. Every year, The Rotary Club of Chester awards one four-year scholarship of $1,000 and four or five $1,000 scholarships for college or vocational schools. The four-year scholarship is in memory of Andy and Heidi Ladd. Chester Rotary meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Fullerton Inn. For more information about Rotary, contact alanfarrar42@gmail.com.
Update on suspicious death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – An autopsy was performed Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on the adult man found deceased Monday on Greeley Road in Springfield. The Vermont State Police has completed notification of next of kin and is able to identify the...
Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival returns to Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. – The year 2022 will mark the 21st edition of the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, and a much-anticipated return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Taking place June 23 to 26 at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds, Vt., this year’s festival features 20 roots music favorites, headlined by the Gibson Brothers, Seldom Scene, Dale Ann Bradley, and many more.
Carol Bazin retires from Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After 35 years of dedicated service to Kurn Hattin Homes, Mrs. Carol Bazin has retired. Carol and her husband, Real, were local farmers when they were approached with a special opportunity – a farm manager position for Real and a houseparent to the farm boys position for Carol. On April 6, 1987, they began their new lives. Then after three years, she became an assistant residential director.
Emily de Coninck memorial service

JAMAICA, Vt. – A Celebration of Life service for Emily de Coninck will be held on June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Jamaica Community Church, followed by a reception. Please join her family as we gather to share memories.
