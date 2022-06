HAYSVILLE – A Sedgwick County judge has handed out a prison sentence of more than 20 years to a man who killed his infant daughter in 2018.Andrew Wayne Franklin, 36, will spend 20 years and 10 months in prison for killing his 4-month old daughter, Brexley Grace Franklin. The sentence was delivered on Monday.Franklin pled guilty in April to a count of second-degree reckless murder and a count of child abuse. He was at home in Haysville on Sept. 8, 2018, with Brexley and a...

