Scottsdale teen competes for $150K at national scholarship competition

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 5 days ago

Katelyn Cai, of Scottsdale, will travel to Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, June 13, to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

The competition will be held June 23-25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, according to a press release, noting Cai is among 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and an opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Throughout the two-week stay, the 50 state representatives will participate in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for National Finals performances, the release stated.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Arizona, Cai began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and selfexpression.

During her two weeks in Mobile, Cai will participate in team building activities,including community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours rehearsing to prepare for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Distinguished Young Women Executive Director Kendra Haskins in the release. “We know the future is in good hands.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Cai will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.

The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.

The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Cai is a 2022 graduate of BASIS Scottsdale and the daughter of Jenny Zheng and Will Cai, noted the release.

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
