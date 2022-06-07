ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grocery Store Joe from 'The Bachelorette,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' out with line of pasta sauces

He found fame on "The Bachelorette." Now a Chicago man fancies himself, a cook!

Do you remember "Grocery Store Joe" from Season 14?

His stint was short there, but has been on the "Bachelor in Paradise" and "Dancing With The Stars" since.

Well, now you'll find his marinara and other pasta sauces at the grocery store. His brand is called, "Sundays with Joe"

Joe Amabile spoke about how his family owning grocery stores helped him know how to cook and what's next for him.

