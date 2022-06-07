ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waterbury man charged in Friday night Danbury shooting

By Kendra Baker
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — A Waterbury man is facing weapon, assault and other charges following Friday night’s shooting on Beaver Street. The shooting happened near the intersection of Beaver and Elm streets around 10:45...

FOX 61

Waterbury man connected to 2021 attack, shooting on I-84 arrested: Troopers

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A Waterbury man accused of attacking and injuring a passenger on Interstate 84 about a year ago has been charged in the incident, according to Connecticut State Police. Steven Texidor, 31, was arrested Thursday after a nearly year-long investigation. Traffic on I-84 west in Cheshire was...
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Two dead in I-84 motorcycle accident in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on I-84 East late Saturday night claimed the lives of two people. The operator, 48-year-old Patrick Salsbury, was traveling in the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason. He crashed into a metal guardrail, causing him and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, to […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
DoingItLocal

Shots Fired – Barricaded Subject / 600 block of William Street–

#Bridgeport News: On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a call of shots fired within the 600 block of William Street. Early information indicated a female subject shot a firearm from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 600 block of William Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived, identified the multifamily home on William Street, and began to evacuate innocent citizens residing in the area. Patrol Officers set up a perimeter and initiated a Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) response. Patrol Supervisors established communication with the subject as trained police crisis negotiators began arriving on the scene to assist. Negotiators determined there were still innocent citizens that remained inside the dwelling. Bridgeport Police ESU Operators made entry into the 1st floor of the multifamily home in order to protect life. ESU quickly located three innocent citizens inside the home (all appeared to be uninjured). Within a few minutes of that initial breach, ESU Operators were able to place the subject in custody without further incident. The subject, identified as 21-year-old Nilah Bowie of Bridgeport CT, had been hiding in the basement.Nilah Bowie was transported to an area hospital via ambulance and treated for superficial lacerations sustained prior to police contact. The multifamily home was sweptby the Emergency Services Unit for any possible victims and/or additional dangerous subjects. None were found. Medics also checked the well-being of the 1st floor tenants. Bowie was treated at the hospital and released. She was then transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is set at $100,000 and Bowie is scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2022.Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Angel Llanos at 203 581-5238 or call the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Waterbury#Danbury
WTNH

Family of Hamden hit-and-run victims asks driver to turn himself in

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A father is asking for the driver who hit his son and grandson in Hamden on Thursday to turn himself in. The hit-and-run happened on Dixwell Avenue while the victims were in the crosswalk. Hamden police say the driver is dangerous and still on the loose. News 8 spoke with the […]
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Brookfield man charged with manslaughter, DUI in 2021 fatal Danbury crash

DANBURY — A Brookfield resident is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a 2021 crash on Padanaram Road that killed a 34-year-old man. Jason John Bernardez, 35, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday following a nearly-year-long investigation into the two-vehicle collision around 10:30 p.m. June 24, involving his 2014 Audi A4 and a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi driven by Naugatuck resident Corey J. Ward.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford PD investigates ‘accidental’ shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PD: Man struck, killed by delivery box truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning. Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Warrant: Facebook Posts Fueled Shooting

Those words helped lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old New Haven man for allegedly shooting a gun outside of a preschool in the direction of an apartment complex in retaliation against people who made Facebook posts mocking the recent murder of a fellow gang member. Those details are laid...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police find 6-year-old's burns not intentionally inflicted

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy who suffered serious burns while with other neighborhood children was not the target of a deliberate attack, police said Friday. An investigation, which included a review of video that captured the April 24 incident, determined that four children were playing with fire and gasoline in the backyard of a Bridgeport home before the 6-year-old caught fire, suffering serious burns to his face and arms.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Homeowner interrupts burglary in progress in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Naugatuck were called to a home Thursday evening after a homeowner reported an active burglary at their residence. According to investigators, police were dispatched to the house on Osborn Road at 5:30 p.m. The homeowner stated to police that they returned to their residence and interrupted a burglary in […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest woman following standoff

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A barricaded suspect led police to block off a neighborhood in Bridgeport on Thursday morning. According to police, at about 10:30 a.m., the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a call of shots fired within the 600 block of William Street. Early information indicated a female subject shot a firearm from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 600 block of William Street.
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
HARTFORD, CT

