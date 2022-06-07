ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

Griffin Sr., Roger M.

By More from author
waupacanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger M. Griffin Sr., age 80 of New London, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Town of Lebanon (Waupaca Cty). He was born on June 29, 1941, Town of Lebanon, son of the late Mark and Odena (Ritchie) Griffin. On October 23, 1965, Roger was united in marriage...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Borchardt Sr., George C.

George C. Borchardt, Sr. age 79 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away. following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer surrounded by family at his home under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice Wednesday morning June 8, 2022. George Carl Borchardt was born on October 3,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Binder, Duane A.

Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1958. In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, WI
City
Waupaca, WI
City
New London, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Waupaca, WI
Obituaries
City
Wautoma, WI
wisfarmer.com

Man dies in tractor vs. semi crash in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 2 shot in Green Bay, suspect remains at large

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released more details about the shooting on East Mason Street near Lime Kiln Road in the City of Green Bay. At around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent out to the area for a report of a person shot. According to Brad Strouf, an Investigative Lieutenant with the Green Bay Police Department, the victim was shot and proceeded for help at a nearby business.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission gives support to Dunkin’ GO

CEDARBURG — You may be able to get Dunkin’ Donuts in Cedarburg in the future. Proposed location of a new Dunkin’ GO in Cedarburg, in place of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services at W62N245 Washington Ave. The Cedarburg Plan Commission gave its support during a concept...
CEDARBURG, WI
waupacanow.com

Viergutzes to host Brunch on the Farm

A rural Clintonville dairy farm is gearing up for a big day later this month. The Shawano County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Brunch on the Farm Sunday, June 26, at Triple D Dairy. David and Connie Viergutz own and operate the farm with their children, Jacob and Erin, at N12098 County Trunk D, Clintonville,
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield business owner in need of kidney donations

BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
BROOKFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army
Greater Milwaukee Today

Plan proposed for long-vacant Grafton Pick 'n Save

GRAFTON - After more than a decade of sitting vacant and potential uses coming and going, there is a plan for a portion of the former Grafton Pick ‘n Save site that is extremely promising. Harbor Freight Tools has submitted documents to the village in order to occupy approximately...
GRAFTON, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, June 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semitruck fire on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire prompted a closure of Interstate 43 northbound starting at State Highway 32 in Ozaukee County on Thursday afternoon, June 9. Viewer video showed a semitruck completely engulfed in flames. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident itself took place on I-43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

WATERLOO, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash between a vehicle and a UTV on State Highway 89 between Waterloo and Lake Mills Monday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 89 at Lenius Lane. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge deteriorating, closed starting June 13

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Two Found Dead in Appleton Home

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Police in Appleton say they’ve found two people dead inside a home just south of the city’s downtown. Officers were called at 8:49 p.m. Monday to a home on the 600 block of West Third Street. That’s where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy