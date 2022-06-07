ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Newsome, Tina

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur dearly beloved and cherished wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend Tina Marie (Gustke) Newsome was...

Leary, Leonard P.

Leonard P. Leary, age 86, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born in the Town of Belmont on April 23, 1936, one of 12 children to Hugh and Margaret (Doyle) Leary. He was a hardworking farmer his entire life, a career that he loved. Baseball was a favorite hobby and he enjoyed watching as well as playing. His pet dogs held a special place in his heart. Other hobbies included deer hunting and riding around the countryside looking for wildlife with his friend Jerome.He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Roxie) of Redgranite and Todd (Judi) of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Gavin (Tommi) and their son Mason and Halle Leary, Chris (Tricia) and their children, Mason and Gabby “Pumpkin”. He is also survived by siblings: Jean Ellen, Lucille, Donna Mae and Norm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
Binder, Duane A.

Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1958. In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.
WAUPACA, WI
Knoke Sr., John F.

John F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years old, he came by train to Waupaca for the first time to work on a potato farm east of town, which is when he first came to love the area. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 11, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953, where he was stationed stateside in Florida during the Korean War. On May 29, 1954, he married Illa M. Hagen in Minneapolis, MN and together through the years they raised six children and were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
WAUPACA, WI
Borchardt Sr., George C.

George C. Borchardt, Sr. age 79 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away. following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer surrounded by family at his home under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice Wednesday morning June 8, 2022. George Carl Borchardt was born on October 3,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Waupaca, WI
Viergutzes to host Brunch on the Farm

A rural Clintonville dairy farm is gearing up for a big day later this month. The Shawano County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Brunch on the Farm Sunday, June 26, at Triple D Dairy. David and Connie Viergutz own and operate the farm with their children, Jacob and Erin, at N12098 County Trunk D, Clintonville,
CLINTONVILLE, WI
T-Birds blanked in semifinal

After gaining momentum through the postseason with regional and sectional championships, the Iola-Scandinavia softball team’s season came to a screeching halt in the state semifinals. The Thunderbirds, in the program’s first trip to state, ended up on the short end of a 10-0 score June 9 in a WIAA...
IOLA, WI
Cartoonist presents ‘Anime Your Way’

Manawa library to host free drawing program for teens. Sturm Memorial Library’s teen program series will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, with a visit from cartoonist Carlos Nieto III. He will be at the library to present “Anime Your Way.” The free drawing program is for students...
MANAWA, WI
Thunderbirds’ luck runs out

In the end, it was too much Oakfield and not enough Iola-Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds’ season ended June 7 with a 13-6 loss to Oakfield in a WIAA Division 4 baseball sectional final in Rosholt. Iola-Scandinavia had advanced to the championship game earlier that day with a 5-1 over Gibraltar/Washington...
ROSHOLT, WI

