2 people killed after a multi-vehicle accident on US-131 south of Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) Nationwide Report

On Monday, two people lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident south of Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on southbound US-131 near 68th Street in Byron Township [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .