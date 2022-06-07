ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Letters to the Senator

Dear Editor:

A California public safety issue that was highlighted in The Malibu Times inspired me to write Senator Henry Stern. I sent three handwritten letters and three emails. I never got a response.

Having worked in legislative offices, I know that responding to constituents is job number one. Senator, you ignored me. On June 7, I’m ignoring you.

Brad Smith, Malibu

