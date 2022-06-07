Community briefs

Bel Alton offering scholarships

The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for its scholarship program through June 10. The organization will award four $500 scholarships to Charles County High School seniors and other young adults. The scholarships are for students who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland or accredited vocational/trade school. Students must be between 18 and 25 years old and be Charles County residents with a GED. Email info@belaltoalumnicdc.org or go to http://www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.

Hometown Band performance set

The Hometown Band will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Boating seminar scheduled

George Weston of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Solomons Flotilla will host a free boating seminar titled Suddenly in Command 10 a.m. to noon to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Leonardtown Library. For more information on this or other seminars, email SolomonsCGAux@hotmail.com.

Great Mills to host clean-up

A clean-up of Great Mills Road will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at the Church of the Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road. Instructions, tools and supplies included. Following the clean-up, a lunch will be held. Registration required. Contact Taylor Smith at 301-863-7700 or execdirector@stmaryscdc.org.

Carr to take the stage

Latrice Carr will perform 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Crab festival planned

The 36th annual St. Mary's Crab Festival will will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. There will be a petting zoo, tractor pull, car show, crab races, children’s activities, live music and two crab picking contests, including one featuring St. Mary’s County candidates. Admission is $7, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://festivalnet.com/63539/Leonardtown-Maryland/Food-Festivals/Saint-Marys-Crab-Festival.

Survivor, caregiver lunch planned

Relay for Life Charles County will host a Survivor and Caregiver Reception noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Point Road in Waldorf. The theme is Cruisin’ Past cancer and the guest speaker is radiation oncologist Dr. Aileen Kim. Space limited to 50 survivors and 50 guests. Contact Mary Levy at 301-609-4415 or mary.levy@umm.edu.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Youth troupe to perform ‘Alibis’

Twin Beach Players will present its Teen Show production of “The Alibis” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 26, at the North Beach Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and military. Go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65393.

Butta to take the stage

Motown Butta will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Leonardtown accepting grant applications

The Leonardtown Rotary Club is accepting humanitarian service grant applications from St. Mary’s County’s nonprofit organizations through Friday, June 17. Awards typically range between $250 and $1,500 depending on the need expressed in the application and funding availability. Go to www.leonardtownrotary.org.

Mo music scheduled

Sail the seas aboard the Kalmar Nyckel

The Kalmar Nyckel will be offering 2.5-hour day and evening sails as well as deck tours Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, at Fisherman's Wharf, 168 Williams St. in Solomons Island. The Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the Swedish merchant ship that landed in present-day Wilmington in 1638. Tickets for the sails are $65, $40 for ages 12 and younger; and deck tours are $10, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Go to www.kalmarnyckel.org/sail-and-explore.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Farmer’s market car show set

The La Plata Farmers Market will hold a car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 209 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Go to www.laplatafarmersmarket.com/.

NAACP to host Juneteenth gala

Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its 26th annual Juneteenth Community Day 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Music, dance, information, food, raffles, moon bounce, displays, and a local talent show featuring cash prizes. Free admission. Call Malcolm Funn at 410-394-3122.

Jude House to hold anniversary

The Jude House will celebrate 50 years of recovery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 9400 Irving Road in Bel Alton. Resource vendors, food, raffles, door prizes, music and alumni speakers. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-jude-house-inc-50th-anniversary-and-expansion-grand-opening-tickets-334494380697.

Juneteenth celebration planned

Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions of St. Mary’s County will hold its annual National Juneteenth Holiday noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park in Lexington Park. Gospel and jazz music, African dance and drummers, children’s activities, speakers, history lessons, vendors and more. For more information, visit https://ucaconline.org/.

Historical society to host concert

The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by the Calvert Dance Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org

Sailing registration open

Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registration for its summer camps for youths ages 11-18 with learning differences. There will be 1- and 2-week camps at their Annapolis location beginning June 20. There is also a 10-day overnight camp and a regular day camp held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for ages 14-18. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes June 21-23. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Council to hold meeting

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will hold a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Registration required. Go to https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmY1MTExNzQtMzA5OS00MTg5LWE0MWYtYjQ5YjhkOGZmNzRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%227578883c-b674-4b33-a58d-be38a54992f9%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22db2dc914-735f-400c-aed8-77e17f820f35%22%7d>.

Flip your eyelids over this show

Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Museum to host toy boat building

Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The event is a first-come, first-served basis as space and materials are limited. For ages 5 and older. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild. Museum admission required with a suggested donation of $2 per boat. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Cornhole tournament planned

River Rats Cornhole will hold its Summer Kickoff Tournament starting 11 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421, 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Raffles, 50-50 drawings and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The cost is $20 per player, $40 per team. Go to www.facebook.com/events/969003730431818.

Hospice to host butterfly release

Calvert Hospice will hold a butterfly release and memorial 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. The ceremony will include music and reflection. No pets. Registration required. Go to www.calverthospice.org.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Water's Edge to play La Plata

Water’s Edge will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes July 5-7. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Fest returns

The 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival will be held Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10, in Leonardtown. There will be a reception, live music and a soiree. Go to www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.

Band set to perform

U.S. Navy Band Country Current will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, July 14, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Funkzilla to play music series

Funkzilla will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Brothers Osborne to play museum stage

Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Drum camp planned

The Second annual Mid-Atlantic Drum Set Camp will be held Sunday, July 17, through Thursday, July 21, at St. Mary's College of Maryland. The camp is designed for drummers of all levels ages 10 to 18. Go to www.somardrummers.org/upcoming-events.

Taboo to perform

Taboo will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Blazin Keys to take stage

Blazin Keys will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes June July 26-28. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Hey Baby to take La Plata stage

Hey Baby with the Who’s Your Daddy Horns will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Orchestra to perform at museum

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The concert is part of the symphony’s Music for Maryland Tour. Tickets are $5. Go to www.bsomusic.org/Summer.

DNR photo contest open

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Winners will be featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine and in the DNR wall calendar. There will also be a Fan Favorite category. Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries $3 each. Go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2022/03/08/maryland-dnr-2022-photo-contest-now-open/.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Girl Crush to play

Girl Crush will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Community food market planned

A Feed St. Mary’s community food market will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Go to www.feedstmarys.org.

Feed St. Mary’s event scheduled

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes Aug. 9-11. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Quiet Fire to perform

Quiet Fire will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

U.S. Navy Band to play La Plata

U.S. Navy Band The Sea Chanters will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Leonardtown to host Flippin’ Eyelids

Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

La Plata to host Bobby McKeys

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Concert scheduled

Josh Airhart & the Foundation will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Robbie Booth to play Leonardtown

Robbie Boothe Band will perform 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

St. Mary’s NAACP to hold 5K

St. Mary’s County NAACP Chapter 7025 will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40. Go to www.active.com/st-marys-city-md/running/distance-running-races/st-mary-s-county-naacp-7025k-2022.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Performers to play winery

Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Sept. 17, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten

HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

5K event planned

Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Fees increase $10 after June 30. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Reagan Years to play classic concert

The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Board members needed

Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.

MDOT holding freight questionnaire

The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.

Women launch business league

The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.

DNR seeking at-large nominees

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.

Public input sought

The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.

Vaccinated volunteers needed

St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.