Letter to the editor: Iowans need a voice, not a parrot

By Letters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to elect a Democrat in the First Congressional District, one that will listen to voters after arriving in Washington. That person is Democrat Christina Bohannan. With the close election of Nov. 3, 2020, decided April 1, 2021 when Rita Hart withdrew her contest from the House Committee on...

OUR OPINION: Too many local no-shows in Iowa's primary election

That’s a question that usually breaks the ice with many people. But the answer – “No, it’s just a primary” – doesn’t always wash. We’ve seen candidates win races or beat strong opponents just because they were able to mobilize voters. And now, when there are greater restrictions on early voting in Iowa, that’s even more important.
March for Our Lives advocates for gun reform in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lexi Duffy is passionate for change. "I'd always been really outspoken on my opinions in regards to current policies and politics," said Duffy. At 18-years-old, the Okoboji High School grad is currently the director of legislative affairs for the Iowa branch of March for Our Lives.
It’s Already 2024 In Iowa — Minus Trump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When the chair of the Iowa Republican Party asked Sen. Tim Scott on Thursday to “take us on a little journey of what you’re dreaming right now,” an opening for him to tease something newsy about his political future, Scott said it was a “tough” but “good” question.
Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

(KMAland) -- Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service. Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has...
Mike Franken wins Democratic nomination to take on Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Franken won the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, beating former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. The Associated Press called the competitive primary race for Franken at 9:13 p.m., with 55.2% of votes cast. His opponents, Finkenauer and Minden city councilman Glenn Hurst, won 40% and 4.8% of the […] The post Mike Franken wins Democratic nomination to take on Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
