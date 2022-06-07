Harry Styles Triples Up at No. 1 on Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles claims a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 11), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his new LP Harry’s House .

The set crowns the Billboard 200 for a second week with 160,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, making it the only album this year to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. It debuted with 521,000 units, the biggest weekly total for an album this year.

Concurrently, all 13 tracks from the set rank on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second straight week, led by “As It Was,” which tallies a fifth week at No. 1 .

Styles has now led the Artist 100, Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts simultaneously for two straight weeks. He’s just the seventh artist to triple up atop the tallies for multiple weeks (dating to the Artist 100’s launch in 2014). Drake has spent the most time ruling all three charts simultaneously – 15 weeks – followed by Taylor Swift (10), Adele (nine), The Weeknd (five), Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran (two each).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Def Leppard re-enters at No. 6, reaching the top 10 for the first time on the strength of its new LP Diamond Star Halos . The set opens at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 (34,000 units), scoring the group its eighth top 10 album.

Plus, Kate Bush debuts on the Artist 100 at No. 21, thanks to the resurgence of her classic song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” sparked by its feature in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things . The track re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 8 , far out-peaking its original No. 30 high in 1985, while its parent album Hounds of Love returns to the Billboard 200 at No. 28, also besting its prior No. 30 high.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.