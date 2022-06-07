ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato brings all the punk-rock vibes in new album and tour dates in Latin America

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

Demi Lovato is officially back! The singer is announcing their eight studio album ‘Holy Fvck ’ and fans can expect to get back into their pop-rock roots with a new sound reminiscent of Demi’s first songs, and a completly new and exciting aesthetic.

The singer is diving back in with a new record that willl be released August 19 and a new tour, including dates in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Canada, giving fans everything they want for their highly anticipated comeback.

“Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself,” Demi shared about their experience writing and recording for this project, which will be available in CD, vinyl and cassette.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” the singer admitted, dedicating the album to their die-hard fans.

“To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you,” adding, “This record is for you.”

Fans are thrilled for the new release, as the single for ‘Sink of My Teeth’ is coming this Friday with a new music video. And while the song is not yet available on streaming platforms, Demi will be performing the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” Demi confessed, “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

