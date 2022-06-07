6 people wanted in beating, robbery at CTA Red Line station: police

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO