6 people wanted in beating, robbery at CTA Red Line station: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police on Tuesday released photos of six people wanted for robbing and beating someone at a...

Comments / 61

hingle mcringleberry
4d ago

why no national guard?? Lori Lightfoot is the reason nobody wants to be a cop in Chicago or why cops aren't arresting anybody Kim Foxx is just releasing them anyway what's the point? Chicago is really screwed up right now people vote out pritzker vote out Lightfoot and vote out Kim Fox and vote in people who are pro police and you'll see a difference like night and day quite literally and figuratively

Reply(6)
26
Omega Thornton
4d ago

these kids have lost their got dam minds they need help not all of them though lets not put all of them in the same catagory but they're making it hard for the good and productive ones smdh.

Reply(8)
17
Gene Winchester
4d ago

Chicago has the toughest gun laws in America and the criminals know it. Let average citizens carry and crime would decrease. FACT

Reply
6
