Rochester, N.Y. — New York state residents are now paying more than they ever have for a gallon of gas, and it's leading to new trends that go beyond the gas pump. "We are seeing a little bit of a spike in out-of-fuel calls. We've kind of seen a steady increase as the months have gone on," said Dan Fisher, emergency roadside dispatch manager for AAA of Central and Western New York. "Last year, we were at 1.18 percent of our total call volume, but this year, we are 1.35, which doesn't sound like a lot, but it can be the difference between a couple of hundred calls."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO